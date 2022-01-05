Internet Computer (ICP) Might Be Worth Watching After the Crash

Internet Computer (ICP) crypto has taken investors by surprise since it has moved upwards by more than 16 percent in 24 hours. However, the previous price action for ICP hasn't been that inspiring. After skyrocketing to the all-time high of more than $700 in May 2021, ICP sank by 96 percent to hit an all-time low of $24.29 on Dec. 4. What's ICP crypto’s price prediction for 2022 and is it a good investment?