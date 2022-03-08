How to Use Shake Shack’s New Bitcoin Rewards Program — Limited-Time Offer

How to Use Shake Shack’s New Bitcoin Rewards Program — Limited-Time OfferBy Rachel Curry
Mar. 8 2022, Published 10:50 a.m. ET
If you’re wondering how to put your crypto to use, one burger joint has a solution. American fast-food chain Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) is partnering with Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc. (SQ), formerly Square, to build a new Bitcoin rewards program for Shake Shack customers.
For Shake Shack’s rewards program, it’s all in the name. The restaurant rewards customers who use a Cash App debit card with cash-back Bitcoin (BTC). This program only lasts through mid-March, so here’s how to get Bitcoin rewards from Shake Shack.
Shake Shack will give cash-back Bitcoin rewards to Cash Card customers.
How much Bitcoin is Shake Shack giving out?
With a single Bitcoin valued at $38,680.40 on March 8, one thing is clear — Shake Shack is only giving out fractional crypto. Once you purchase a qualifying order with your Cash Card, you will receive the equivalent of 15 percent of your order cost in Bitcoin.
Where can people find that Shake Shack promotion?
Log in to your Cash App account, make sure you have a Cash Card debit card, and click the Cash Boost program. You’ll find the Shack Shack Bitcoin rewards program here.
The Shake Shack Bitcoin promotion doesn’t last long.
Shake Shack is only continuing the promotion through mid-March. Customers who want to receive Bitcoin rewards will have to get to their local Shack Shack and place an order within approximately a week as of March 8.
However, this is a way for Shake Shack and Block to test the waters and see if there’s enough demand for decentralized payments in the fast-food sector. If it goes well, it’s possible the involved organizations will continue this Bitcoin rewards project — but it’s too soon to tell.
Does Shake Shack accept Bitcoin as payment?
Shake Shack still doesn’t accept any cryptocurrency — Bitcoin included — as payment. The promotion only rewards buyers with cryptocurrency inside Cash App. Currently, Cash App only supports Bitcoin and no other cryptocurrency.
Shake Shack’s chief marketing officer, Jay Livingston, told reporters that the promotion would likely induce more interest than cryptocurrency payments at the kiosk.
Shake Shack continues the fast food foray into crypto.
Shake Shack isn’t the first fast-food chain to explore the idea of cryptocurrency rewards. In 2021, Burger King ran a promotion rewarding some customers who made eligible purchases with one whole Bitcoin. McDonald’s even created a collection of McRib NFTs when the legendary sandwich recipe turned 40 years old — although the project has yet to trade.
While the Shake Shack promotion operates on a smaller scale, it provides more people with rewards. If you want to score some Bitcoin for yourself, head to Cash App, open a Cash Card debit card, and use it to purchase from Shake Shack (the bigger your order, the more Bitcoin you’ll receive). Be sure to read any rules and regulations for both the promotion and the debit card before proceeding.