How to Invest in MoonPay, and Whether You Should

MoonPay plans to use the money it raised from celebrity investors and others to invest in new products and expansion. The startup is already profitable and growing, currently serving more than 10 million in 160 countries. MoonPay has focused on DeFi, NFTs, Web3, and the metaverse, all areas expected to see continued growth. The metaverse, which is being championed by Facebook parent Meta Platforms, could be worth as much as $30 trillion in a decade.