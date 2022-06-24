How to Invest in Miso Robotics Stock — Series E Funding Round, Explained

Miso Robotics isn’t a publicly traded company at this time, and the company hasn’t revealed its IPO plans. It seems the management is initially focused on growing the business before taking it public, and that looks to be a prudent decision. Presenting a strong company to investors at the IPO can lead to a premium valuation. Therefore, if the goal is strengthening the company before taking it public, then the Miso Robotics IPO would be worth the wait.