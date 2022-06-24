How to Invest in Miso Robotics Stock — Series E Funding Round, Explained
Investors want to know how to invest in Miso Robotics because they think the company has bright growth prospects ahead. If you’re learning about Miso Robotics for the first time, you may be wondering what the company does, who owns it, and whether Miso Robotics stock is publicly traded.
Founded in 2016 and based in California, Miso Robotics develops cooking robots used in restaurant kitchens. Its AI-powered robotic systems perform various tasks for chefs. For example, the machines can handle tasks such as food preparation, grilling, and frying. Miso Robotics sells its machines under brands such as Sippy, Flippy, and CookRight. Its customers include major food service brands Chipotle, White Castle, Jack in the Box, Del Taco, and Buffalo Wild Wings.
Who owns Miso Robotics?
The company was co-founded by Buck Jordan, Rob Anderson, and Ryan Sinnet. They're still senior executives in the company. The business is steered by Mike Bell as the CEO, with the support of CFO Kevin Morris and CTO Chris Kruger.
Is Miso Robotics a good investment?
The solution that Miso Robotics provides is important to the food service sector, which explains why the company has continued to draw more customers and partners. For example, the machines enable restaurants to automate dull, dirty, or dangerous tasks that people don’t like doing. In automating tasks, Miso Robotics also helps restaurants cut labor costs and that can result in better profit for the businesses.
For a peek into Miso Robotics’ revenue potential, the global food robot market is forecast to grow from $2 billion in 2020 to $5.8 billion by 2031. For a company that has barely scratched the surface of the addressable market, Miso Robotics sits on a massive growth opportunity. In automatic tasks and reducing human handling of food in restaurants, Miso Robotics’ solution also provides a secondary benefit: enhancing food safety.
Miso Robotics hasn't revealed its IPO plans yet.
Miso Robotics isn’t a publicly traded company at this time, and the company hasn’t revealed its IPO plans. It seems the management is initially focused on growing the business before taking it public, and that looks to be a prudent decision. Presenting a strong company to investors at the IPO can lead to a premium valuation. Therefore, if the goal is strengthening the company before taking it public, then the Miso Robotics IPO would be worth the wait.
How to invest in Miso Robotics stock before an IPO
In a rare opportunity for retail investors, you can buy shares in Miso Robotics before the company’s IPO. From time to time, the company hosts fundraising. Miso Robotics raises money through crowfunding programs that are open to retail investors as long as they meet the minimum investment requirement.
In its Series E funding round that seeks to raise $40 million, Miso Robotics priced its shares at about $10 apiece and set the minimum investment at $995. In a bid to attract more retail investors, Miso Robotics implemented a 7-for-1 stock split that brought down the per share price to $10. The company is using the money it has been raising through the crowdfunding program to meet the demand for its machine, expand the workforce, and repay debt.