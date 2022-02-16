Filing Robinhood Taxes on TurboTax, Explained

To upload a Robinhood securities 1099 form to TurboTax, open the software and go to “Wages and Income.” From there, select “Stocks, Mutual Funds, Bonds, and Others.” Click “Yes” if the software asks if you sold the listed securities. When asked to enter your bank name, choose Robinhood Securities. On the next screen, you’ll need to enter your account number and document ID, which are both on the 1099 form. Once you’ve entered the details, the form will be imported into the tax software.