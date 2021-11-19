Should You Buy or Sell FalconX Crypto Amid the Trademark Dispute?

FalconX has dropped more than 90 percent, leaving investors hurting. It started trading at $0.000014 on Nov. 8. It went on to hit an all-time high above $0.000025 on Nov. 15. With the number of holders topping 20,000 and social media influencers talking about it, some thought it was going to be the next Shiba Inu. But FalconX fell to an all-time low of $0.0000009 on Nov. 18 after the project announced a trademark dispute. Now, investors are considering selling instead.