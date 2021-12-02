The OneOf NFT Platform Has Deals With Pitbull, Doja Cat, and Others

Tezos has been very active in partnering with businesses and venues. This week, its blockchain is being used to power an interactive NFT exhibit at Miami Art Basel. Miami Art Basel is one of the largest art events in the U.S. In 2021, it's the first time that the event has an exhibit dedicated to NFTs. Last week, music artist Mike Shinoda, the current lead singer of music group Linkin Park, announced that he will have an NFT release on the Tezos blockchain