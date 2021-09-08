Doja Cat Set to Launch 'Green' NFT Collection Called 'Planet Doja'

Known for her odd but catchy lyrics, Doja Cat is stepping into the NFT game by launching her very own NFT collection called "Planet Doja." Surrounding herself with glitter, fame, and beats while the artist claims to "...not know much about NFTs," Doja Cat's NFT collection is environmentally friendly and economically viable. Doja Cat's NFTs will launch on the OneOf platform known for green NFTs. Here's what makes them green.

NFTs get a lot of criticism for several reasons regarding costs, utility, and their overall impact on the environment. However, NFT creation isn't slowing down. Many platforms aim to mitigate contentious and controversial issues surrounding NFTs. While Doja Cat is still very new to NFTs, she has aligned herself with a platform that aims to do just that.

The first of three “Planet Doja” drops will launch on Sept. 8.

Appropriately named "Planet Doja," Doja Cat's NFT launch will consist of three separate drops. Each drop will represent a different tier—gold, platinum, and diamond. Each of the tiers will provide fans with the opportunity to gain a certain level of access to the artist. With 26,000 limited-edition collectibles set to release on Sept. 8, the first drop will consist of the gold and platinum tiers.

Source: OneOf

Article continues below advertisement

The gold and platinum tiers come at fixed prices that range from $5 to $100. Unlocking different levels of accessibility, every NFT in the gold tier will come with a chance to win tickets to an upcoming concert. NFTs in the platinum tier will come with a chance to win "VIP golden tickets" that include merchandise, premium seats, and "...other perks."

The diamond tier is considered an all luxe premium tier that gives fans guaranteed "VIP goldern tickets." The diamond tier won't be released until later this week. This tier will be auctioned off, starting at a price point of $2,500, but there's more. The OneOf platform will also hold an auction for its "OneOf" tier starting at $2,500 where any "OneOf" tier holder will be guaranteed one gold tier NFT from all future subsequent drops until it exists.