Earn Lifetime Royalties From Grammy-Award-Winning Artist Nas

In the case of Royal’s NFTs, artists sell royalty ownership of their songs through a digital asset. Those who purchase these types of digital collectibles will gain royalties from the included song. The NFT may also have other special perks, such as exclusive merchandise or a meet-and-greet with the artist. Whereas the percentage of royalties these NFT holders will receive may be very small, it’s still a great way for fans to get involved in the space and another way for artists to make money.