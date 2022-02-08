How to Get on the Whitelist and Buy Funky Llamas NFTs

How to Get on the Whitelist and Buy Funky Llamas NFTsBy Rachel Curry
Feb. 8 2022, Published 12:11 p.m. ET
A metaverse hopeful is dressing up and joining the NFT party. Funky Llama Society has opened its NFT whitelist for crypto enthusiasts looking to score their own smart contract. How can investors buy Funky Llamas NFTs?
Investors have to get on the Funky Llamas whitelist and buy an NFT on the drop date. It's also possible to get access to the NFTs on the secondary market.
What is the Funky Llama Society?
The Funky Llama Society is an NFT project featuring a collection of 9,999 NFTs. The Funky Llamas community is tiered, with the elite Machu Picchu collection NFTs that provide holders with special access to a private chat with the project creators.
All Funky Llamas NFTs provide you with a work of blockchain-bound art featuring a unique llama character with an anthropomorphized aesthetic.
Funky Llamas puts the emphasis on community. Its Discord group is 2,300 people strong as of Feb. 8 and it even plans to own private land in Decentraland. The metaverse stomping grounds will reportedly host virtual concerts and celebrity interviews. Nearly a third of the profits from these Web 3.0 events will float back to the NFT holders, and 5 percent of the project profits will go to community-chosen charities each year.
Funky Llamas has a specific roadmap.
Funky Llamas is launching 9,999 NFTs. It will whitelist them for Discord community members to access and then release them on OpenSea.
The Funky Llama Society plans to use the profits to buy metaverse land and conduct community raffles to give away real products (like a Rolex Yacht-Master II 18K gold or Mercedes Benz GLE 63 AMG). It will also host metaverse events for NFT holders, premium NFT holders, and others in the community. The Funky Llama Show talk show is one of the final goals along with profit donations and distributions.
How can people get on the Funky Llamas whitelist and buy the NFTs?
Funky Llama Society wrote on Twitter on Jan. 31, “The Funky Llama whitelist will give you early access to the first 500 Funky Llama NFTs pre-public sale and below the floor price. All you have to do is join our Discord, complete the funky tasks, and stay engaged with the Funky Llama Society.”
People who are interested in buying a Funky Llamas NFT have to join the Discord community. The team is dropping the full collection in increments rather than all at once, likely as a way to induce demand and inflation. Detailed instructions for getting on the whitelist are on Discord.
The whitelist guarantees you an opportunity to purchase an NFT for the drop price of 0.25 ETH (Ether). You will have to provide information like your ETH address in order to be considered.
Funky Llamas is also giving away a certain number of NFTs for free, with the next raffle coming on Feb. 9. To win, Funky Llamas says traders need to follow them on Twitter, retweet and invite five friends, join Discord, and post their ETH address in the community.
The NFTs will be available on the secondary market via OpenSea once the full collection drops.