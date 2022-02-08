How to Get on the Whitelist and Buy Funky Llamas NFTs

Funky Llamas puts the emphasis on community. Its Discord group is 2,300 people strong as of Feb. 8 and it even plans to own private land in Decentraland. The metaverse stomping grounds will reportedly host virtual concerts and celebrity interviews. Nearly a third of the profits from these Web 3.0 events will float back to the NFT holders, and 5 percent of the project profits will go to community-chosen charities each year.