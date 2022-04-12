How to Block Spam Group Texts on an Android Phone

We all drop our defenses online at times, but if you do open a link contained within a spam text, you aren't doomed. Just be sure to close it immediately and change any passwords you have stored on your phone — especially if you entered any sensitive information after clicking the link.

For extra protection, install an antivirus protection app like Bitdefender Mobile Security. While there are some free tools, they aren't as robust as paid options and the annual fees are usually lower than what you pay per month for your favorite streaming services.