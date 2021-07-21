How Pre-IPO Orders Work on Robinhood—Get in at the IPO Price

Looks like @RobinhoodApp is the new Nike #SNKRS app when it comes to pre-IPO access. "Everyone gets access, but no one gets access". Did anyone's order get filled? 🤷🏾‍♂️😂

When Robinhood says "pre-IPO," it means just before the stock hits the public market. Usually, retail investors gain access to a stock a few hours after the market open on the day of the stock's debut. By this point, anything could happen with the price, which means that it could be much higher or lower than its starting point as specified in the SEC filing.