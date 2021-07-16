How Often Do Stocks Change on the S&P 500?

Earnings over the most recent four quarters and in the most recent quarter must be positive.

At least a quarter-million of its shares have been traded in each of the previous six months.

Because the criteria are so strict, the S&P 500 is dynamic and always changing. Companies that meet the eligibility requirements can get added anytime and replace others that fail to stack up. The S&P 500's most recent restructuring was on Mar. 12, 2021, and took effect before markets opened the next day. NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Penn National Gaming (PENN), Generac Holdings (GNRC), and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) were added, replacing Xerox Holdings (XRX), Flowserve (FLS), SL Green Realty (SLG), and Vontier (VNT).