Rivian Has Made $0 in B2C Sales but Has a Valuation in the Billions

Rivian’s R1T and R1S won’t be available for consumer purchase until Jan. 2022, which means the company doesn’t have any B2C sales yet. The electric vehicle (EV) pickup manufacturer did, however, acquire backing from one of the largest online e-commerce websites (Amazon) and a leading auto manufacturer (Ford). While Ford’s stake in Rivian lies somewhere around 12 percent, Amazon bought nearly double that (20 percent) in 2019. How much is Rivian worth now?