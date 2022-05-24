Cher’s Long Career Has Given Her an Impressive Net Worth

Cher had a farewell tour in 2002, which reportedly made her $100 million. Since then, she hasn't strayed far from the stage. In 2020 and 2021, Cher was still performing in Las Vegas, and The Cher Show launched on Broadway in 2021. Her most recent film was Mama Mia! Here We Go Again in 2018, and in 2021, she tweeted that she had a biopic in the works with Universal.