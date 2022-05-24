Cher’s Long Career Has Given Her an Impressive Net Worth
Singer and cultural icon Cher has had a long and successful career. What's she doing now, and what's her net worth?
There aren't many musical artists who have had the commercial success that Cher has. From her days in the Sonny & Cher duo to now, she has managed to remain relevant musically, culturally, and artistically.
How much is Cher worth?
According to CelebrityNetWorth, Cher is worth an impressive $360 million. She has sold over 100 million records and is a Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award, Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Vanguard Award, and Cannes Film Festival Award winner. To call her a decorated celebrity would be an understatement.
With Sonny Bono, she released five studio albums, two live albums, seven compilation albums, 21 singles, and one soundtrack album. As a solo artist, Cher has released a whopping 26 studio albums, three live albums, ten compilation albums, five video albums, and four soundtrack albums.
Cher is as much a fashion icon as she is a musical icon. Some of her most notable looks include her TIME magazine cover in 1974 and her 1979 Prisoner album cover outfit. Cher's outfit at the 1975 Rock Music Awards has been widely recreated and used as inspiration for Halloween outfits by the likes of Kim Kardashian.
Cher
Singer, actress, TV personality
Net worth: 360000000
Cherilyn "Cher" Sarkisian is an American singer, actress, and television personality. She's best known for being part of pop duo Sonny & Cher with the late Sonny Bono, to whom she was married for six years. They divorced in 1975.
Birthdate: May 20, 1946
Birthplace: El Centro, Calif.
Birthname: Cherilyn Sarkisian
Children: Chaz Bono, Elijah Blue Allman
What's Cher doing now?
Cher had a farewell tour in 2002, which reportedly made her $100 million. Since then, she hasn't strayed far from the stage. In 2020 and 2021, Cher was still performing in Las Vegas, and The Cher Show launched on Broadway in 2021. Her most recent film was Mama Mia! Here We Go Again in 2018, and in 2021, she tweeted that she had a biopic in the works with Universal.
Cher is also vocal on animal rights, politics, aging, beauty, and cosmetic surgery. In 2020, she celebrated the release of a 33-year-old elephant named Kaavan, for whom she had campaigned for four years to set free.
In politics, Cher had words for former president Donald Trump. When asked how she felt he changed U.S. culture, she said, "I hate to even call him a president because all he does is watch TV." Cher showed her support for Joe Biden during his presidential campaign by writing the song "Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe." She also celebrated the U.S's. recognition of the Armenian genocide.