Spelling Bee Champions Win $50,000 and Get Other Prizes

This year’s tournament had participants from all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Department of Defense Schools in Europe. Kids from four countries outside the U.S. were also able to participate: the Bahamas, Canada, Germany, and Ghana. The spellers that are chosen to be in the national spelling bee have to meet Scripps criteria, such as being one of the top spelling bee champions in their school and region.