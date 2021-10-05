How Many Times Can Congress Use Reconciliation to Push an Agenda?

The $3.5 trillion economic plan from Senate Democrats could institute major changes for child care, sustainability, and immigration—among other major issues. However, the bill won't make any changes unless Congress can agree on the numbers. To do that, Democrats are using budget reconciliation .

If Senators can't get a 60 percent majority to push a bill through, it usually doesn't pass. However, budget reconciliation lets the Senate pass an agenda with fewer votes. What are the logistics, and how many times can Congress resort to reconciliation?

Initially, budget reconciliation was a tool to pass budget bills. In this case, that's exactly what it's being used for. However, it's often used for other bills, like health care, tax cuts , and emergency relief.

Congress can induce a budget reconciliation to pass a bill with just 50 out of 100 Senate votes, or 50 percent (a simple majority). The Vice President can break the tie. For Senate majorities with a slim lead, this tool is major.

Passing a bill in the House of Representatives is easier than in the Senate. This is because you only need 218 out of 435 votes, or just over 50 percent, in the House. In the Senate, you need 60 out of 100, or 60 percent (a supermajority).

As you can imagine, budget reconciliation delivers nipped and tucked versions of bills. This tool isn't a perfect pathway, but a pathway nonetheless.

Budget reconciliation bills must have a limited window of time in which they can increase Federal deficits , with a 10-year limit.

The changes have to be within the jurisdiction of the committee that wrote the bill, which means that the bill writers must be able to implement the changes.

The "Byrd rule," named after former Sen. Robert Byrd (W.V.–Dem.), can only be used for issues with a substantial budgetary impact that don't change Social Security.

How often can Congress use reconciliation?

The federal government must include measures in budget reconciliation that will finally hold large corporations accountable for their emissions.



And our state legislature sits on billions in unallocated funds while our children sit in classrooms lacking safe ventilation. — Helen Gym (@HelenGymAtLarge) October 5, 2021

A Congress with a slim Senate majority can use budget reconciliation at least once per fiscal year. Since the U.S. fiscal year ends on Sept. 30 each year, that means they can technically use two reconciliations per calendar year.

Why at least once per fiscal year? Because Congress can address a reconciliation bill for the following three topics—revenue, spending, and the federal debt limit. Sometimes, a bill addresses more than one of these issues. A reconciliation bill for each issue can only come once per fiscal year.

Article continues below advertisement