Lawmakers in Congress Still Get Paid if the Government Shuts Down

Thousands of federal workers are on pins and needles, wondering if the budget battle on Capitol Hill will lead to a government shut down and furlough of their jobs. What about the legislators who have put the country in this position? Does Congress still get paid if the government shuts down?

Under Article I, Section 6 of the U.S. Constitution, lawmakers are still paid their salaries despite the federal government being shut down due to their inability to reach an agreement.

Some in Congress refused pay during the 2019 shutdown

However, lawmakers can choose not to get paid or have their income donated to a worthy cause. During the 2018–2019 shutdown, which lasted 35 days, about 70 members of Congress forwent their income while the government remained in limbo.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren pledged her salary to HIAS, a nonprofit, nonpartisan refugee protection organization. “Over 7,000 people in Massachusetts have been sent home or are working without pay during the #TrumpShutdown. Until @realDonaldTrump re-opens the government, I'm donating my salary to @HIASrefugees, a nonprofit that helps refugees and makes our country stronger in the process,” Warren tweeted in 2019.

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas also refused his salary during the 2019 shutdown. “I cannot in good conscience get paid while federal employees’ financial futures hang in the balance because of this partial government shutdown. I’ve asked the Chief Administrative Officer to withhold my pay until we have come to an agreement to adequately fund border security,” Crenshaw tweeted in 2019.