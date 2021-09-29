Should Investors Sell or Hold Stocks Before a Government Shutdown?

The House is poised to decide on Sept. 29 whether or not to allow the U.S. federal government to skirt a government shutdown . The deadline to decide is on Sept. 30, and the House must pass a funding bill before that to prevent a shutdown.

Amid the confusion, investors are looking to their portfolios to decide the right move. Should they sell or hold on to stocks while officials scramble to make the right call?

The state of the government ahead of a potential shutdown

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter, "Today, the House plans to move forward to honor its responsibility to protect the American economy and American families from the catastrophe of a default by passing legislation to suspend the debt limit."

By this, Pelosi means passing a funding bill to avoid a government shutdown. The U.S. hasn't experienced a full or partial government shutdown since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The most recent shutdown occurred under the administration of President Trump in 2019 and lasted for 35 days—the longest in U.S. history.

Real answers about what to expect will come this week. The deadline to avoid a shutdown via a funding bill is Sept. 30 at midnight.

