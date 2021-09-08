Here’s What’s in the $3.5 Trillion Proposed Social Safety Net Bill

How much would you pay to never have to see a desperate plea to fund someone's GoFundMe ever again? Okay, now, imagine that money going to your tax bill and being used to fund a social safety net.

Rep. Donald S. Beyer, a Virginia-based Democrat, told reporters, "Many of us feel that this is the biggest opportunity we will have in our careers to do something deeply structural and transformational to our economy."

The social safety net bill is a lofty goal, and it's not without opposition. The $3.5 trillion bill (only a portion of which will be new spending) will undoubtedly transform as it makes its way through the legislative process and passes between party hands. Americans continue to await the infrastructure bill, which is tied to a $3 trillion+ spending plan that targets climate change at its core. Meanwhile, Democrats are pivoting to focus on individuals impacted by economic inequity.