Consumers Are Concerned About New Taxes in the Infrastructure Bill

A new bipartisan infrastructure bill has passed a vote in the U.S. Senate. The bill is called H.R. 3684 or the INVEST in America Act. At a price tag of $1 trillion, the bill includes a massive slate of actions including typical infrastructure elements of transportation and electricity.

How the U.S. government plans to pay for the infrastructure bill has received scrutiny.

Robert Conzo, a former CPA and current CEO and manager of The Wealth Alliance, said that the bill’s Senate passage prompted immediate discussion on budget reconciliation . “The two bills go hand in hand to fund infrastructure. The bottom line is this will cost taxpayers money.”

How the infrastructure bill might impact taxes

Citizens are concerned about how the bill’s passage might impact them personally. Many of them are concerned about what new taxes might be tucked away in the $1 trillion legislation that's 2,700 pages long.

Article continues below advertisement

Accounting firm Baker Newman Noyes’ managing director, Jim Guarino, said that the infrastructure bill itself doesn’t contain much in the way of tax changes. Most of the tax implications will be in the budget reconciliation bill.

An opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal published earlier in August called the infrastructure bill a “misguided proposal” that raises taxes, despite some supporters claiming the opposite. For example, the Superfund excise tax will impact corporations directly, but that cost will be passed on to consumers and businesses.

Article continues below advertisement