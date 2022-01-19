U.S. Government Is Giving Away 400 Million Free N-95 Masks

U.S. Government Is Giving Away 400 Million Free N-95 MasksBy Jennifer Farrington
Jan. 19 2022, Published 1:14 p.m. ET
After learning that there was a shortage of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, the Biden administration quickly responded by purchasing 500 million tests to be sent to the homes of Americans. Those tests are now available for ordering online and you’ll find details on how to get yours further down below.
In addition to experiencing a shortage of at-home COVID-19 tests, Americans are now finding that N95 masks are in short supply or are being sold at outrageous prices. The Biden administration, once again, is preparing to address the issue by distributing free N95 masks to the public. Details on when N95 masks will be made available to Americans and how you can get yours are discussed below.
The White House is preparing to distribute 400 million N95 masks to Americans beginning next week.
If you’ve been on the hunt for an N95 mask, you’ll be happy to know that the Biden administration will soon be distributing 400 million N95 masks to pharmacies and other locations like federal community health centers where COVID-19 vaccines are being administered, reports The Washington Post.
At the end of the week, the Biden administration is scheduled to send N95 masks to thousands of locations across the country. The masks are expected to be made available to you for pick up toward the end of next week, for free.
The White House official who “spoke on the condition of anonymity,” said that the shipment of masks “is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history.” The White House also announced via Twitter that the 400 million N95 masks are expected to come from the government’s Strategic National Stockpile.
How many free N95 masks is the government giving out per person?
Currently, it's being reported that adults will be eligible to receive three masks each. The White House official added that “[the government] anticipates making additional, high-quality masks for children available in the near future.”
While it still isn’t clear what pharmacies or federal community health centers will be distributing free N95 masks to the public, we expect the White House to issue a formal announcement that will outline all of the details.
The CDC issued new guidelines on the types of masks that should be worn to protect against the COVID-19 virus.
With the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus posing a serious threat to public health, the CDC updated its masking guidelines. The CDC said that “masking is a critical public health tool for preventing [the] spread of COVID-19.” The agency suggests wearing a mask rather than no mask at all.
If you’re fully vaccinated, the CDC is still encouraging you to wear the most protective mask you can find when indoors at public places. While cloth masks have become one of the more common types of masks for people to wear, the CDC says that certain types of masks and respirators, like the N95 and KN95, “offer higher levels of protection than others.”
Free at-home COVID-19 tests are also being made available to Americans. Here’s where you can order yours through the USPS.
When President Biden announced that he was purchasing 500 million antigen COVID-19 tests and would be sending them to the homes of Americans, he wasn’t bluffing. Beginning on January 19, 2022, you will be able to submit an order for free at-home COVID-19 tests through the USPS.
To complete your order, you’ll need to visit special.usps.com where you’ll be asked to provide your name and shipping address. Once this information is submitted, you can expect to receive four at-home COVID test kits by the end of January or the beginning of February.
Orders for free at-home COVID-19 tests will start shipping within 7–12 days after you place your order.