Scott Disick’s Clothing Line Spoofs His “Talentless” Reputation

For starters, Disick works in “various industries,” he said in a 2013 interview with Haute Living. “I have done a lot of private label manufacturing in the nutrition biz and have raised money for startup companies. I tend to invest money into nightlife businesses [that] friends of mine that are involved in nightclubs and whatnot.”

Of course, Disick also has reality TV earnings, and he had an upper-class upbringing.