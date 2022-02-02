Lamar Odom Will Compete on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 for $250K

Depending on how his time on Celebrity Big Brother’s third season goes, Lamar Odom could add to his already-substantial net worth. The former NBA champ has a fortune of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and now he’s competing for the CBS reality show’s $250,000 grand prize.

“I played against NBA legends—I can take on a few celebrities,” Odom says in a promo clip for Season 3, which premieres on Feb. 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET.