How Did Charlie Munger Get Rich and Make His Billions?

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) vice chair Charlie Munger might be Warren Buffett's right-hand man, but he didn't always maintain billionaire status. Like Buffett, Munger is a Nebraska native and has since grown his empire well beyond his roots.

How did Munger build his wealth from the ground up, and what type of investments is he prioritizing right now?

Charlie Munger designs windowless dorm and buys more Alibaba

A new University of California Santa Barbara dorm, partially funded by Munger's $200 million donation, has received criticism. The dorm features primarily windowless rooms—so much so, that 94 percent of students would be without windows or access to fresh air.

Munger backs the idea and told reporters, "If this building fails, it will be the first Munger building that fails."

Following design approval, an architect consultant for the school named Dennis McFadden resigned and said, "As the ‘vision’ of a single donor, the building is a social and psychological experiment with unknown impact on the lives and personal development of the undergraduates the university serves."

