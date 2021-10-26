How Did LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman Earn His Billionaire Status?

They say through hard work and dedication, you can achieve anything. Does that include becoming a billionaire ? Earning billionaire status isn’t something you can do overnight unless you’re born into a family of wealth. The status is often achieved through endless hours of work—a "give up or die trying" sort of attitude.

Reid Hoffman is an entrepreneur, investor, and author who currently resides in Palo Alto, Calif. Hoffman is best known for being the co-founder of LinkedIn and helping shape Paypal. Afte selling LinkedIn to Microsoft, Hoffman joined the compay as a Board Member. Hoffman is widely known for his ability to provide expert business advice and has played a vital role in buildng many businesses that lead in the consumer technology industry.

LinkedIn likely contributed to Reid Hoffman’s net worth of $2.4 billion

Reid Hoffman, an entrepreneur and investor, is also the co-founder of one of the largest professional networking sites, LinkedIn. LinkedIn is a platform used to connect like-minded business professionals and match them with employment opportunities. It was founded in 2003 and has an estimated 650 million members.

LinkedIn primarily earns its profits through “subscriptions, advertising, and software licensing.” In 2016, Hoffman sold LinkedIn to Microsoft for $26.2 billion in cash, according to Forbes. After the deal, Hoffman was placed on the board of directors at Microsoft.

