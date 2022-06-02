Airbnbs Are Marking It Harder for People To Find Long-Term Rentals

Homeowners are becoming more inclined to convert their properties from long-term rentals for the average working American to short-term rentals for transient tourists. According to a study in the Washington Law Review, in New York City in 2013, nearly 4,600 Airbnb rentals were booked for short-term stays (three months or more). Of those, an estimated 2,000 were booked as short-term vacation spots for six months or more, making long-term rental units less available.