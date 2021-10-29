HireRight’s (HRT) IPO Is Here, and Its Stock Looks Promising

HireRight has over 40,000 customers across the globe, including half of the Fortune 500 companies. In 2018, HireRight merged with background screening company General Information Services (GIS) and had since gone on an acquisition spree, acquiring companies including BackTrack, J-Screen, and PeopleCheck. Overall, HireRight IPO is worth a close look as the company has recovered quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the IPO looks to be reasonably valued.