Healthier Choices (HCMC) Stock Looks Like a Good Buy After 88% Crash

Investors see significant upside potential in HCMC stock . The company continues to develop innovative products and consumers are transitioning to healthier products. Any sort of significant patent court win might reward speculators in HCMC with a big win.

HCMC CEO Jeffrey Holman noted that the company is pleased with its second-quarter performance, which included a significant rise in adjusted EBITDA and an improvement in the gross profit. In the second quarter, HCMC’s gross profit increased by 7 percent YoY to $1.5 million. The adjusted EBITDA also improved by $136,000 or 20 percent compared to the same period last year. HCMC reported a net loss of $685,431 in the second quarter compared to a loss of $794,865 in the second quarter of 2020.