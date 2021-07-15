GXGX Merger Date With Celularity Delayed, New Date Still Pending

9.17 million shares, or 73%, of $GXGX shareholders redeemed at the Celularity deal vote Including the 16.2 million shares redeemed back in the May extension vote, a total of 88% of shares had been redeemed https://t.co/hMGjdwW6d7 pic.twitter.com/aPsmLsF3mg

SPACs can and do fail. However, the GXGX merger with Celularity looks like it's going to happen. The date will just be later than expected. The company's definitive filing went through on June 25 after a preliminary filing and four revisions. The most recent merger meeting occurred on July 14, with the expected close date yet to be set.