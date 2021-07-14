Celularity (CELU) Is a Risky but Attractive Play After the GXGX Merger

In Jan. 2021, Celularity and GXGX (GX Acquisition) announced a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, Celularity will receive $372 million in total proceeds from cash held in GXGX’s trust account and private investment in public equity. The combined entity is expected to have a post-transaction equity value of about $1.7 billion. As the merger vote nears, many investors are curious about Celularity's forecast after the GXGX merger.