GWH Stock Forecast: How Low Can ESS Go After Post-Merger Euphoria?

GWH is working to commercialize iron-based battery flow and counts Bill Gates as among its investors . The company calls its batteries “an environmentally benign, long-life energy storage solution for the world's rapidly growing renewable energy infrastructure.” Clean energy companies have been the flavor of the season ever since Joe Biden was elected as the U.S. president.

Since the company only recently listed, we don’t have analyst forecasts for GWH stock yet. The company has raised a little over $300 million from the merger, thanks to the $250 million PIPE investment. While GWH raised less cash than it would have if not for the massive redemptions, the company thinks that the cash is sufficient to meet its near-term needs.