Gold Prices in 2025: Positive Catalysts and Rising Interest Rates

According to the consensus compiled by S&P Global, the price prediction for gold by 2025 is $1,675.7 per ounce. This is 8 percent lower than the prediction for 2022, which is $1,812.4 per ounce. The improving risk appetite and prospects of stimulus tapering down the line have capped the upgrades of gold going forward.

World Bank forecasts that the nominal gold prices should decline by 2025 before they trend higher again through 2030 and 2035.

There are a lot of factors that could lead to weaker gold prices four to five years down the line. Most of the bearish analysis leans on factors like the continuing post-pandemic recovery, a stronger U.S. dollar, and a Fed taper. However, there are a lot of factors that could propel gold prices much higher in the next three to five years.