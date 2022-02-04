Over 1,000 Women Have Completed Girls Who Invest Programs—How to Apply

The non-profit Girls Who Invest (GWI) is seeking to transform the investment management industry by adding women to the field, and it seems to be making big strides. An October 2021 press release revealed that 75 percent of the SIP (Summer Intensive Program) scholars had gotten jobs in the industry.

So, how competitive is the program? There isn't any word on the Girls Who Invest acceptance rate, but one person reported hearing that the SIP accepted 150–200 students in 2020, out of more than 10,000 applicants.