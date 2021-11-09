Journalist Bari Weiss Plans to Create the University of Austin

American journalist and opinion writer Bari Weiss has a storied background with the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Tablet Magazine. Now, she's expanding her resume to include academia with the creation of the University of Austin .

Here's what we know about the University of Austin, including who the president is, whether it's accredited, and if it will really be able to compete with existing schools in the city like the University of Texas at Austin .

What we know about Bari Weiss's upcoming University of Austin

A Weiss newsletter on Nov. 8 read, "We can't wait for universities to fix themselves, so we're starting a new one."

The post comes from the pen of Pano Kanelos, reportedly the first president of the University of Austin. Kanelos wrote that censorship in academia is the reason for the new institution. He suggests that people with unpopular or right-leaning ideologies are ostracized and that censorship is a key to avoiding financial collapse.

Kanelos also wrote, "Our students will be exposed to the deepest wisdom of civilization and learn to encounter works not as dead traditions but as fierce contests of timeless significance that help human beings distinguish between what is true and false, good and bad, beautiful and ugly. Students will come to see such open inquiry as a lifetime activity that demands of them a brave, sometimes discomfiting, search for enduring truths."

