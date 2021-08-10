Crypto Crew University Looks Like a Scam, Novice Investors Beware

With exorbitantly priced courses that don't offer any refunds and no verifiable client reviews, there are immediate red flags for many people. Compounded by the fact that every single alleged client review has made significant gains, there doesn't seem to be any objective review on the website. Without any partners listed or where founder Courtney has gained all his trading experience, many people are apprehensive about Crypto Crew University.

Like most things that sound too good to be true, Crypto Crew University appears to be just that. While garnering a large YouTube following and creating extensive content regarding trading strategies, Courtney might not be a stranger to the industry, but many people question if his credibility is worth over $10,000 in course fees. For individuals who are newer to crypto and trading, it's better to look at other platforms to benefit from simple "learn and earn" models. Investors who are interested in trading should consider other platforms and educational services that carry notoriety with a better reputation than a self-proclaimed ranking.