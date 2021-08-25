Cathie Wood’s Ark Increases Stake in $17.5 Billion Harry Sloan’s SPAC

Ark has a strong interest in the health care sector, hence their ARKG ETF focusing on that industry. It’s no surprise that they have such an interest in Soaring Eagle, as Ark was one of the institutional investors that participated to Gingko’s $775 million PIPE deal, which supported the SPAC merger.

Soaring Eagle was first listed on the Nasdaq on April 19, with its all-time high of $10.89 being on that day. It hasn’t closed at $10 or above since August 12. The highest SRNG has reached for the month of August was $10.27 on August 11, which was the day that they announced the SEC declared effectiveness on the registration statement on Form S-4 for the SPAC merger.