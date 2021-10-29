What’s Genius Brands Getting in the WOW Deal?

Investors want to know if it makes sense to buy the dip in GNUS stock. Genius Brands' stock price has gained 7 percent year-to-date and stood at $1.47 at the end of trading on Oct. 28. It's about 45 percent above its 12-month low and 53 percent below its 12-month high of $3.12 attained in March 2021. The stock got a lift in the early months of 2021 as it became one of the most discussed stocks alongside GameStop and AMC in Reddit’s WallStreetBets community.