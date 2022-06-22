How to Buy the Gas Monkey NFT and Whether You Should
The Gas Monkey Garage’s NFT project has captured the attention of many investors. The project is led by Richard Rawlings, the star of Discovery Channel’s auto-focused reality show Fast N’ Loud. Rawlings has built a successful auto business and has a large social media following. Given Rawlings’ profile, his fans believe his projects could be successful. As a result, many investors are eager to know how to buy the Gas Monkey NFT.
The NFT industry has continued to draw many brands, celebrities, and investors. The NFT business has become lucrative. In 2022, NFT sales are forecast to hit $35 billion compared to about $25 billion in 2021. NFT sales are predicted to hit $80 billion by 2025. NFTs have also become a powerful marketing tool for brands.
What is the Gas Monkey NFT about?
The NFT project is inspired by Rawlings’ Gas Monkey Garage enterprise. Starting in 2002, the garage builds custom classic cars that it sells them to customers worldwide. The shop has been the focus of the Discovery Channel’s Fast N’ Loud series for more than a decade. Rawlings hosts Garage Rehab on the channel alongside Russell Holmes and Chris Stephens.
The Gas Monkey NFTs are car-themed artworks based on hand drawings. The collection consists of 5,000 tokens. Apart from the fun associated with the artwork, the NFTs also function as a membership pass. As a result, holders will have access to exclusive perks and experiences from the Gas Monkey system.
Is the Gas Monkey NFT a good investment?
If you’re interested in exclusive deals from the Gas Monkey family, it would be a good idea to have the NFT because it offers the access pass. Another major draw to the Gas Monkey NFT is Rawlings’ colorful profile that makes many investors believe that the project has a bright future.
A longtime auto enthusiast, Rawlings initially ran an advertising business before he switched to customizing classic cars. Apart from running the garage business, Rawlings operates the Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill restaurant in Texas. He's also the proprietor of Gas Monkey Live, a venue for hosting live music events. Rawlings’ net worth is estimated at more than $18 million.
Apart from providing an additional avenue for Gas Monkey fans to interact with the brand, the NFT project will also include a charity component and giveaways. For example, a lucky token holder will walk away with a free custom car.
How to buy the Gas Monkey NFT
The release of the Gas Monkey NFT will come in stages. If you’ve been whitelisted, you’ll get the first priority to mint the tokens. You need to meet certain qualification requirements to get on the whitelist. If you don’t make it to the whitelist, you’ll have a chance to purchase the tokens in the public sale phase. The public sale date hasn’t been set yet.
If you don’t participate in the public sale, you’ll have another chance to buy the Gas Monkey NFTs on the secondary market. That would require you to head over to OpenSea — the largest NFT marketplace where you pay for purchases with Ethereum.