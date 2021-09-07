ForgeRock Sets Terms for IPO—Details of Nearly $265 Million Offering

After first announcing that it filed a registration statement with the SEC on Aug. 23, it didn't take long for ForgeRock to make a forward movement. It set the terms just a few weeks later, which means that the IPO process is moving smoothly for the company worth a proposed $1.9 billion.

ForgeRock has given us a price range, but we're still awaiting a firm share price for the upcoming stock. Investors can expect that news as soon as Sept. 13, after which ForgeRock will set a date for its IPO. Retail investors will be able to access the stock within hours of market open once that date comes. Right now, the ForgeRock IPO is mere weeks away, assuming market conditions remain amenable for the company's public offering.