Is Flutter Stock a Good Buy as FanDuel Leads Over DraftKings?

Even with its already dominant market share in the U.S., Flutter’s FanDuel sees more room to grow. FanDuel CEO Amy Howe has learned that the gambling industry has mainly overlooked women. She wants to grow the business by appealing to female audiences. Under Howe, a former Live Nation Entertainment executive, FanDuel has launched several initiatives to attract female customers. Flutter’s U.S. revenue increased more than 85 percent in the third quarter of 2021.