Former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor Has Over $4.5M Net Worth

Former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor’s net worth ranges between $4.5 million and $6.8 million depending on what source you look at.

Cantor has been vice chairman and managing director for the investment bank Moelis & Company (MC) since he left Congress in August 2014 after losing his bid for reelection in Virginia’s 7th congressional district.

Eric Cantor talks about the debt ceiling on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Although Cantor isn't part of the action in Washington, D.C. anymore, he's often called on by different media outlets to give his take on matters. This week, Cantor appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box for his insights on the debt ceiling showdown happening on Capitol Hill.

Cantor, a Republican, told Squawk Box host Joe Kernen that he thinks Democrats will take care of the debt limit and prevent any government shutdown or default.

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to government shutdowns, Cantor has first-hand experience. He was at the helm of the House during the October 2013 government shutdown. Many people think that the shutdown was due to an amendment to House Committee rules that made Cantor, the House Majority Leader, the only House member who could bring forth bills and resolutions for a vote when the House and Senate disagree.

Reportedly, Cantor refused to allow the Senate’s continuing resolution to be voted on by the House, even though many analysts believed it would pass.

Article continues below advertisement

“We’ve seen this movie before, I’ve participated in the movie before in 2011 and 2013. There’s no question that the Democrats have a path out of this and I believe in the end they are going to take care of this,” Cantor told Kernen.

Source: CNBC YouTube