Former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor Has Over $4.5M Net Worth

Former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor Has Over $4.5M Net WorthBy Danielle Letenyei
Sep. 23 2021, Published 12:19 p.m. ET
Former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor’s net worth ranges between $4.5 million and $6.8 million depending on what source you look at.
Cantor has been vice chairman and managing director for the investment bank Moelis & Company (MC) since he left Congress in August 2014 after losing his bid for reelection in Virginia’s 7th congressional district.
Eric Cantor talks about the debt ceiling on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”
Although Cantor isn't part of the action in Washington, D.C. anymore, he's often called on by different media outlets to give his take on matters. This week, Cantor appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box for his insights on the debt ceiling showdown happening on Capitol Hill.
Cantor, a Republican, told Squawk Box host Joe Kernen that he thinks Democrats will take care of the debt limit and prevent any government shutdown or default.
When it comes to government shutdowns, Cantor has first-hand experience. He was at the helm of the House during the October 2013 government shutdown. Many people think that the shutdown was due to an amendment to House Committee rules that made Cantor, the House Majority Leader, the only House member who could bring forth bills and resolutions for a vote when the House and Senate disagree.
Reportedly, Cantor refused to allow the Senate’s continuing resolution to be voted on by the House, even though many analysts believed it would pass.
“We’ve seen this movie before, I’ve participated in the movie before in 2011 and 2013. There’s no question that the Democrats have a path out of this and I believe in the end they are going to take care of this,” Cantor told Kernen.
Cantor first got into politics as an intern on Republican Tom Bliley’s campaign.
As a kid growing up in Richmond, Va., Cantor got his first taste of politics in college when he got a job as an intern for House Republican Tom Bliley. After getting his bachelor’s degree from George Washington University, Cantor got a law degree from William & Mary Law School and a master’s degree in real estate development from Columbia University.
In 1992, Cantor was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates and served four terms there. In 2000, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives to take the seat vacated by Bliley.
Cantor grew in rank with the Republican party.
Cantor was appointed Chief Deputy Republican Whip, the highest appointed position in the Republican caucus, in 2002. He grew in the ranks in the Republican party until he became House Majority Leader in 2011. He's one of the only Jewish Republicans in Congress.
In 2007, Cantor and fellow Republican Congressmen Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy founded the GOP Young Guns program, which focused on recruiting and training Republican candidates.
Cantor was the first House majority leader to lose reelection.
Cantor’s reign in the House ended in 2014 when he lost the Republican primary to Tea Party candidate Dave Brat. The loss was called “one of the greatest political upsets of modern times” by the Los Angeles Times. Cantor made history as the first sitting House majority leader to lose a primary election since the position was created in 1899.