Republican State Attorneys Want Federal Bump Stock Ban Overturned

A 2018 ban made bump stocks—add-on devices that make semi-automatic rifles fire like machine guns—illegal at the federal level. Now, however, 17 state attorneys—all Republican—are asking a federal appeals court to overturn that ban. As Cleveland.com reports, the state attorneys filed their brief earlier this month, just before the two-year anniversaries of two mass shootings : one that left nine people dead in Dayton, Ohio, and another that left 23 dead in El Paso, Tex.

The state attorneys asked for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit to overturn the rule that classifies rifles with bump stocks as machine guns. They argued that it’s Congress, not the U.S. Justice Department, that can change that definition. A three-panel judge for the Sixth Circuit ruled in March that the federal bump stock ban is likely unlawful and must be put on hold, according to Bloomberg Law. And now, the state attorneys want the full appeals court to affirm that panel’s ruling.