Musk said, "Well, if you make something that looks like a meme and someone (not me) crops off your name, so it goes." He continued and ranked the meme six out of 10 and sarcastically told the website that being an anonymous meme creator is "something to be admired." The website responded with an article about Musk talking about traveling to Mars. Whether or not that was meant to be a funny retort, Musk didn't laugh.