Elon Musk Didn't Pay Federal Taxes in 2018 — Here's Why

Another argument rich people have is that some must of their wealth is tied to company stock and they pay taxes through their companies. There's also a point of debate for this argument. The corporate tax rate of 21 percent is much lower than the top income tax rate of 37 percent. There are many loopholes that large companies exploit to lower their tax liabilities, such as structuring their operations in a way that overseas subsidiaries are the ones reporting income and leaving the U.S. operation with little or no taxable income.