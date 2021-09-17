Is Taxing the Rich Bad? Progressive Taxation, Wealth Tax Explained

In 1789, Benjamin Graham, known as the father of investing, made his famous quote. He said, “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” Globally, there's a growing perception that the rich aren't paying their fair share of taxes . There are clamors for raising the taxes on the rich. Is taxing the rich a bad idea and how do governments tax the wealthy?

The wealth inequality has only increased over the last year. A simple scroll through the list of the richest people will reveal that the rich have become richer over the last year due to the boom in stock markets where the wealthiest investors have almost all their wealth tied. The other side of the story is that amid job losses (and higher inflation), the poor have become poorer.