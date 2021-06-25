Electric Last Mile (ELMS) Stock Looks Like a Solid Bet

ELMS is on track to introduce its Urban Delivery van in the third quarter of 2021. The company claims that this will be the first electric Class 1 commercial vehicle in the U.S. ELMS said that it already has over 45,000 preorders for the EV. The company’s customers include some of the biggest fleet managers and dealers in the U.S., including FedEx and Walmart. The Urban Delivery vehicle is expected to have the lowest total cost of ownership.