Edfinancial Gets $1 Million Fine for Lying About Student Loan Forgiveness

According to CFPB, student loan servicer Edfinancial lied to borrowers about their eligibility for loan forgiveness. In reality, eligible students with a loan through the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) can only put payments toward requirements for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) if they consolidate into a direct loan. Edfinancial told borrowers they would be eligible for forgiveness even when it wasn’t true. The reason? To deceive them into taking out a loan, which would increase the company’s profit.