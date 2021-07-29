Doma Has Disruptive Technology, Stock Is a Good Long-Term Investment

Investors want to know what lies ahead for Doma stock after completing the CAP SPAC merger. Doma stock fell more than 10 percent on July 28—its first day of trading. The stock popped up more than 3 percent in the premarket session on July 29, which suggests that investors think it will appreciate in the future. That might be because of Doma’s bullish growth forecast. The company projects that its revenue will exceed $665 million in 2023 from less than $410 million in 2020.