Does Zillow Own Redfin? Companies Hit by Housing Market Downturn

Zillow is a real estate marketplace, while Redfin is a discount real estate brokerage. As a brokerage, Redfin gets its home listings from the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). It also has its own agents. Home sellers can sell their homes directly through Redfin without working with a real estate agent, who usually takes a higher commission than Redfin agents. Homebuyers can also buy homes quickly by making a cash offer through the “Redfin Now” iBuying service.